GOBLIN SLAYER: Anime Series Ends With A Promise Of The Future

The Goblin Slayer series has recently ended its anime run and ended with a promise of more to come. Hit the jump to find out what happened!

A young priestess has formed her first adventuring party, but almost immediately they find themselves in distress. It's the Goblin Slayer who comes to their rescue--a man who's dedicated his life to the extermination of all goblins, by any means necessary. And when rumors of his feats begin to circulate, there's no telling who might come calling next..."

The series was created by Kosuke Korose and it did not take long for the manga series to get its own anime adaption. Premiering on October 6th, the series ran for 12 episodes, including an English dub, and recently aired its final episode. A banner revealed a simple teaser for the future; "Goblin Slayer will return." Check it out below!



