GOBLIN SLAYER: GOBLIN'S CROWN Film Will Premiere Digitally For A Special Crunchyroll Event

Based on the hit anime and novels of the same name, the Goblin Slayer: Goblin's Crown film will be coming to the U.S. through a digital premiere from Crunchyroll. Hit the jump to learn more!

Since 2016, Kumo Kagyu's Goblin Slayer has been hacking and slashing its way to the hearts of fans with its ultra-violent action and fun and intriguing storyline. The light novel series has, so far, published 12 volumes but does not seem to be stopping any time soon.

Following the success of the light novels, the books were adapted into an equally violent and equally successful anime series. In 2018, the anime released to high praise from its fans and this along with multiple spin-off manga have helped get the franchise in a more public eye.

This past February, the franchise's first film, Goblin Slayer: Goblin's Crown released in Japan. Following that release, it didn't take long for Crunchyroll to announce a U.S. digital premiere of director Ozaki-san's (Cowboy Bebop, Persona 5: The Animation), this month!

As a fun gift, those who see the film, on the service, in the first two weeks of the premiere (Jul.28th to Aug. 11th) will receive a digital poster signed by both Ozaki-san and Kumo Kagyu! We would love to hear your thoughts on the premiere in the usual spot!









“Please find any information on the Noble Fencer that disappeared after leaving to slay some goblins.” Goblin Slayer and his party head up to the snowy mountains in the north after receiving that request from the Sword Maiden. A small village gets attacked, they encounter a mysterious chapel, and something about how these goblins are acting bothers the Goblin slayer. “I’m going to take back everything that I’ve lost!” In order to save the captured Noble Fencer, the Goblin Slayer and his party head to an ancient fortress covered in snow to face off with a powerful foe and a horde of goblins!



Goblin Slayer: Goblin's Crown will premiere digitally on Crunchyroll on July 28th and will also be available in United States, Canada, UK, Ireland, Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Central, and South America!