GOBLIN SLAYER Reveals Additional Voice Cast Including Sword Maiden

The official Goblin Slayer website has shared four new voice actors joining the dark fantasy anime project. Along with today's new episode these four roles were revealed: Aya Endo as Sword Maiden, Miyuri Shimabukuro as Female Hero, Haruka Tomatsu as Sword Master and Honoka Inoue as Sage. Manga or light novel readers might be excited for the introduction of the Sword Maiden, given her role in the source material.



These four new actors and characters join the current roster of:



Yuichiro Umehara in the role of Assassin Goblin

Yui Ogura as Priestess

Nao Tōyama as Archer of the High Elves

Yuka Iguchi as a Cow Girl

Maaya Uchida as Guild Girl

Yūichi Nakamura as Dwarf Shaman

Tomokazu Sugita as a Lizard Priest

Yōko Hikasa as a Witch