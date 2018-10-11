GOBLIN SLAYER Reveals Additional Voice Cast Including Sword Maiden
The official Goblin Slayer website has shared four new voice actors joining the dark fantasy anime project. Along with today's new episode these four roles were revealed: Aya Endo as Sword Maiden, Miyuri Shimabukuro as Female Hero, Haruka Tomatsu as Sword Master and Honoka Inoue as Sage. Manga or light novel readers might be excited for the introduction of the Sword Maiden, given her role in the source material.
Studio White Fox's action fantasy anime, Goblin Slayer, has revealed additional voice cast members joining the project. Here is more information on the actors and series.
These four new actors and characters join the current roster of:
Yuichiro Umehara in the role of Assassin Goblin
Yui Ogura as Priestess
Nao Tōyama as Archer of the High Elves
Yuka Iguchi as a Cow Girl
Maaya Uchida as Guild Girl
Yūichi Nakamura as Dwarf Shaman
Tomokazu Sugita as a Lizard Priest
Yōko Hikasa as a Witch
Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Spearman
White Fox, responsible for anime such as Akame ga Kill!, Re: Zero - Starting Life in Another World and Steins;Gate 0, is in charge of the animation of this production.. Takaharu Ozaki (Person 5 the Animation, Shōjo Shūmatsu Ryokō) is the director of this animated series that has a screenplay by Hideyuki Kurata (Dragon Crisis !, Grisaia no Kajitsu, Oreimo). Takashi Nagayoshi is responsible for adapting the original Noboru Kannatsuki designs to the anime.
The light novel series is written by Kumo Kagyu and illustrated by Noboru Kannatsuki while SB Creative publishes it. Yen Press has the English license and publishes it under the GA Bunko imprint. It has been running from February 15, 2016 and has 8 volumes out right now. The manga series is written by Kosuke Kurose and is published by Square Enix. Yen Press also has the rights to this, it has been publishing since May 25, 2016 and has 5 volumes out right now.
