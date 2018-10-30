GODZILLA: THE PLANET EATER Reveals Footage In New Commercial

Studio Polygon Pictures' upcoming action adventure sci-fi anime film, Godzilla: The Planet Eater , has released a new television commercial. Here is more information on the series.

The official TOHO animation YouTube channel has uploaded a new 15 second commercial for the upcoming kaiju sci-fi anime film, Godzilla: The Planet Eater. This is the second promotional video the film has shared so far and it reveals new footage, nothing major, no spoilers.



The channel states that both chapter 1 and chapter 2, Monster Planet and Fixed BAttle Mobile Promotion City respectively, will be availble in Netflix. It even says that fans should get a month free trial period and watch it for free.

The movie has a release date of November 9, 2018. Hiroyuki Seshita and Koubun Shizuno are directing it, Satoshi Motoyama is the sound director and Gen Urobuchi writes the script, is under series composition and is the original creator.