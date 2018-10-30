GODZILLA: THE PLANET EATER Reveals Footage In New Commercial

The official TOHO animation YouTube channel has uploaded a new 15 second commercial for the upcoming kaiju sci-fi anime film, Godzilla: The Planet Eater. This is the second promotional video the film has shared so far and it reveals new footage, nothing major, no spoilers.
The channel states that both chapter 1 and chapter 2, Monster Planet and Fixed BAttle Mobile Promotion City respectively, will be availble in Netflix. It even says that fans should get a month free trial period and watch it for free.
The movie has a release date of November 9, 2018. Hiroyuki Seshita and Koubun Shizuno are directing it, Satoshi Motoyama is the sound director and Gen Urobuchi writes the script, is under series composition and is the original creator.
The voice cast is the following: Mamoru Miyano as Haruo Sakaki, Takahiro Sakurai as Metfiyas, Hanazawa kana as Yuko, Tomokazu Sugita as Martin Razzari, Hiroki Kaji as Adam, Daisuke Ono as Eliot, Kenio Horiuchi as Umberto, Nakai Kazuya as Haluel, Kazuhiro Yamane as Enderf, Rena Ueda as Minor, Ozawa Abe as Miana, Saori Hayami as Haruka and Kenichi Suzumura as Akira Sakaki.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]