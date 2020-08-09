GOLDEN KAMUY: A New Promo For The Show's Third Season Has Released

With the third season close to release, the creators of Golden Kamuy have released a brand new promo and announced the new themes and release date! Hit the jump to check it out!

With so many new anime that have released or are on the verge of being released, it becomes easy to get lost in the commotion of content. One of the shows that have managed to stand out in the storm, however, has been Golden Kamuy. Released in Shueisha's Young Jump Comics in 2014, the period story tells of an adventure for treasure that features many perils for the young girl and soldier who choose to embark on the quest.

Four years after Satoru Noda's series began publishing, the first season of the anime was released. Created at Geno Studio and directed by Hitoshi Nanba and Takahiro Kawakoshi, the show has been just as much a success as the comic, with two seasons under its belt!

Now, fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of the show's third seasons, which, thanks to a new promo, officially has a release date! The themes for the season were also revealed, with the ending theme "Yusetsu" by THE SIXTH LIE; and the opening theme "Grey" by FROMARE.

The new promo features a sneak peek at the recent opening song along with a ton of new footage. Make sure to check it out below, and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments!





The story takes place in the mighty Northern field of Hokkaido, the time is in the turbulent late Meiji Era. A post war soldier Sugimoto, aka, “Immortal Sugimoto” was in need of large sums of money for a particular purpose…. What awaited Sugimoto, who stepped into Hokkaido’s Gold Rush with dreams of making a fortune, was a tattoo map leading to a hidden treasure based on hints inscribed on the bodies of convicts in Abashiri Prison?! The magnificent nature of Hokkaido vs vicious convicts and the meeting with a pure Ainu girl, Ashiripa!! A survival battle for a hidden treasure hunt begins!



Golden Kamuy season 3 will premiere October 5th