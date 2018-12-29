HACHIGATSU NO CINDERELLA NINE Anime Shares New Promotional Video

The official Cinderella Nine YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.08-minute television commercial for the upcoming school sports anime series Hachigatsu no Cinderella Nine. The video has a couple of different shots from the series involving a dramatic Baseball pitch and ends with the additional cast joining the project.



New Cast

Yurika Takagi

Nanami Yamashita

Iori Saeki

Haruka Shiraishi

Sarara Yashima

Rika Tachibana



Tsubasa Arihara voiced by Nozomi Nishida, Ryou Shinonome voiced by Reina Kondou, Yuuki Nozaki voiced by Saki Minami, Tomoe Kwakita voiced by Honoka Inoue and Akane Ukita voiced by Yumiri Hanamori.

The anime series is directed by Susumu kudo and written by Jin Tanaka. TMS Entertainment is animating the project and has a 2019 release date. The original game inspired other media formats such as a one-shot manga written by Bkub Okawa and published by Kadokawa and a serial novel from the same writer and publisher as well titled Hachigatsu no Cinderella Nine ~Before Summer~.