HACHIGATSU NO CINDERELLA NINE RE: FINE Anime Announces A New Rebroadcast Date Under New Title

Smartphone game turned anime, Hachigatsu no Cinderella Nine Re: fine is rebroadcasting its anime under a new "Re: fine" title. Hit the jump for more information on when to see the feel-good sports anime!

Initially released as a smartphone game titled Hachigatsu no Cinderella Nine/Cinderella Nine, the anime adaption of the series released back in April of last year. The series tells the story of a group of girls who decide to start a baseball team after realizing their school didn't have one. Even though the team sometimes clashes, they always pull through and overcome together.

The feel-good series has been a massive hit among fans and puts a bit of a twist on the typical sports anime. The series ran for 12 episodes upon release through TMS Entertainment (Detective Conan). The anime can also be viewed in its entirety on Crunchyroll!

Director Susumu Kudo was tasked with bringing the series to life. With the help of the series writer, Jin Tanaka, and the rest of the highly talented cast, that mission became a success. The show later had a Blu-ray collection released that fans quickly picked up, which featured a "Re: fine" version of the series, where the episodes were touched up or polished a bit more.

In a recent reveal from the series' Twitter, the series plans on broadcasting this year. The reairing of the series will be the Re: fine cut, promising even more crisp colors and animation. There is also a hope that an extra episode will be apart of this rebroadcast.

The anime seems to be something special for fans, with the hope of even more content coming from the series. Hopefully, this will mean the possibility of new content! Until then, make sure to check out the Tweet for the release dates and make sure to share your thoughts in the comments!



When Arihara Tsubasa enters Rigahama Municipal High School and learns that it has no baseball club, she starts up the Girls' Baseball Club on her own.



Drawn to the club are girls who have never played baseball before, girls who once played it but quit, and girls who are constantly tackling great challenges.



The Rigahama Girls' Baseball Club races through the trials of youth, periodically clashing and quarreling, but supporting each other all the way! And so begins the hottest summer the world has ever known...

Hachigatsu no Cinderella Nine Re: fine will release, in Japan, on July 5th!