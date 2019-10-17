HBO Max Officially Becomes The Streaming Home For Every Studio Ghibli Film

After staying away from major streaming services, Studio Ghibli has found its first-ever streaming home on HBO Max, allowing fans to access their entire catalog of movies from the comfort of their homes.

Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away and Howl's Moving Castle are just a few of the beloved anime films from Studio Ghibli, and now these three features, and the studio's entire catalog has found their first-ever streaming home on HBO Max.



The forthcoming streaming service from WarnerMedia, which is expected to launch in the fall of 2020, has reportedly reached a deal with North American distributor GKIDS for Studio Ghibli's film library.



Founded in 1985, Studio Ghibli went on to receive numerous accolades for the films, including an Oscar for Best Animated Feature for Spirited Away and four nominations for Howl’s Moving Castle.



The last feature released by the studio was When Marnie Was There in 2014, but a new movie from Hayao Miyazaki, titled How Do You live?, is currently in production and is predicted to hit theaters next year.

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE