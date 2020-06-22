HEALIN' GOOD PRECURE: Hit Magical Girl Series Set To Continue This Month!

Toei Animation's hit magical girl series Healin' Good PreCure has finally returned after a brief hiatus, due to COVID-19. Hit the jump to learn when to tune in to new episodes!

Since 2004, Toei Animation's Pretty Cure series has been entertaining young viewers. The franchise typically follows a group of teenage girls who are bestowed with the abilities to become legendary warriors.

The franchise is a huge hit among its viewers, with a total of seventeen anime series released so far. The series has even branched off into the world of manga, with a series by Futago Kamikita, in the pages of Kadokawa's Nakayoshi Shoujo magazine.

The brand has also had multiple video games released, a live stage show, and a successful toy line. As the franchise continues to grow, so do other series that release; the most recent anime in the series is titled Healin' Good PreCure.

The anime premiered initially, in Japan, in February of this year. The series was an instant hit and ran for a total of 12 episodes before the series was forced to go on a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After replacing the new episode release was replaced with a rerelease of the first episode, fans have been waiting patiently for an announcement of when the anime will continue. Now, it appears the series is ready to announce its return date!

According to the Healin' Good PreCure website, the series has revealed it will return with new episodes at the end of June! We would love to hear your thoughts on the new release date in the comments below!

The Healing Garden, a secret world that has provided treatment to heal the Earth,

is under attack by the Byogens, who plan to infect Earth with an illness,

putting it in great danger!

To solve this crisis,

the three medical trainees of Earth, known as the Healing Animals,

along with Latte, who holds a special power as the Princess of the Healing Garden,

escape in search of their partners!

Three ordinary girls come across the group by chance,

and together, they transform into Pretty Cure and take on the Byogens!

Pretty Cure, with the desire in their hearts to protect Latte, who lost energy after sensing the Byogen's attack,

along with their precious Earth and each and every living thing here,

now must join forces to treat the Earth!

Now Start! Pretty Cure Operation

Healin' Good PreCure is set to return, with episode 13, on June 28th!