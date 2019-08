Henry Golding To Star As The Titular Commando In Upcoming SNAKE EYES Movie

Henry Golding quickly rose to fame after starring in Crazy Rich Asians and, according to new reports (via), will play the titular role in the upcoming Snake Eyes movie adaptation.Snake Eyes is one of the most popular G.I. Joe characters. He debuted back in 1980 and featured in the two previous attempts bring the G.I. Joe franchise to the big screen — those being: 2009's G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and 2013's G.I. Joe: Retaliation.However, the upcoming film that Golding will star in, will solely focus on the character of Snake Eyes rather than the entire G.I. Joe team. The film will reportedly tell the story of the character losing his father and seeking revenge by joining a ninja clan and donning the mantle of Snake Eyes.Robert Schwentke, of the Divergent films, is attached to direct. Evan Spiliotopoulos will pen its script. It's said that Snake Eyes will release in theatres on October 16th of next year.