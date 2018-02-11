HERO MASK: New Original Anime Shares Trailer, Visual, Staff And Cast

The official Hero Mask YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.02 minute trailer for the upcoming original anime. The video is an introduction to the several characters that will appear in the show, it gives a good look at the animation style the project will use, voice acting work and gives a few story or plot points as well.



H:iroyasu Aoki is directing the series, Takahisa Katagiri is under character design, Hisaki Kato produces the music and Studio Pierrot is the studio animating the project. The main voice cast consists of: Yasuyuki kase as James Blood, Yuko Kaida as Sara Sinclair, Junpei Morita as Lennox/Gallagher, Kentaro Takano as Edmund Chandler, Kouki Uchiyama as Harry/Clayton, Yuzuru Aoyama as Jeffrey Connor.



The visuals down below feature a poster promoting the series and another picture has the character designs, its shows the way they will look in the show. The series has a December 3, 2018 release date, Netflix will distribute it worldwide.









