HIDIVE Announces Simulcast Of THE MAGNIFICENT KOTOBUKI

The original anime series by studios WAO World and GEMBA, Kouya No Kotobuki Hikoutai , has found its simulcast host in Hidive. Here are the details on the streaming service.

Anime streaming company HIDIVE has announced its simulcast of upcoming original anime series The Magnificent Kotobuki. The company confirms the release date of January 13 and will be streaming every Sunday.

The story takes place in a barren place where people have to trade and support others in order to survive. The main characters, the Kotobuki Sqadron, are bodyguards who anyone can hire. The crew's leader is the protagonist of the show and is described as being strict, beautiful and unreliable. A bunch of dogfights ensue, the series having a focus on planes.

The anime series will be out on January 13 on TOKYO MX and TV Aichi and January 15 on MBS and BS11. Here is the staff and cast behind the project.

Staff

Director, Sound Director - Tsutomu Mizushima

Episode Director - Yuusaku Saotome

Opening Theme - Soranone by ZAQ

Ending Theme - Tsubasa wo Motsumonotachi by Kirie (Sayumi Suzushiro), Enma (Eri Yukimura), Kate (Sayaka Nakaya), Leona (Asami Seto), Zara (Hibiku Yamamura), Chika (Miyu Tomita)

Cast

Asami Seto as Reona

Sayumi Suzushiro as Kirie

Miyu Tomita as Chika

Hibiku Yamamura as Zara

Sayaka Nakaya as Kate

Eri Yukimura as Emma

WAO World and GEMBA are teamimg up and providing the animation for this project. The series recently revealed new character designs as well as images of the planes that will appear in the show. The characters of Anna, Maria, Ady, Betty and Cindy were revealed and shared in promotional images.

