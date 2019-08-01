HIDIVE Announces Simulcast Of THE MAGNIFICENT KOTOBUKI

Anime streaming company HIDIVE has announced its simulcast of upcoming original anime series The Magnificent Kotobuki. The company confirms the release date of January 13 and will be streaming every Sunday.
The story takes place in a barren place where people have to trade and support others in order to survive. The main characters, the Kotobuki Sqadron, are bodyguards who anyone can hire. The crew's leader is the protagonist of the show and is described as being strict, beautiful and unreliable. A bunch of dogfights ensue, the series having a focus on planes.
The anime series will be out on January 13 on TOKYO MX and TV Aichi and January 15 on MBS and BS11. Here is the staff and cast behind the project.
Staff
Director, Sound Director - Tsutomu Mizushima
Episode Director - Yuusaku Saotome
Opening Theme - Soranone by ZAQ
Ending Theme - Tsubasa wo Motsumonotachi by Kirie (Sayumi Suzushiro), Enma (Eri Yukimura), Kate (Sayaka Nakaya), Leona (Asami Seto), Zara (Hibiku Yamamura), Chika (Miyu Tomita)
Cast
Asami Seto as Reona
Sayumi Suzushiro as Kirie
Miyu Tomita as Chika
Hibiku Yamamura as Zara
Sayaka Nakaya as Kate
Eri Yukimura as Emma
WAO World and GEMBA are teamimg up and providing the animation for this project. The series recently revealed new character designs as well as images of the planes that will appear in the show. The characters of Anna, Maria, Ady, Betty and Cindy were revealed and shared in promotional images.
The Magnificent Kotobuki hits screens on January 13