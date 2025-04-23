Hip-Hop Dancing Anime WANDANCE Premieres In October, Acquired By Disney+

The TV anime adaptation of Wandance, based on Coffee’s critically acclaimed manga, is officially set to air in October 2025. The announcement came with a teaser visual, cast reveal, and confirmation that the series has been acquired by Disney+, with expected U.S. availability on Hulu. Check out the teaser visual down below:

A Dance-Driven Coming-of-Age Tale

Wandance follows the emotional journey of Kotani Kaboku, a shy high school student with a stutter who struggles to express himself verbally. His life begins to change when he meets Hikari Wanda, a fellow first-year student in the Ichirin High School dance club, who inspires him with his free and powerful approach to dance.

What makes Wanda stand out is that she has no formal training, yet dances with a natural brilliance that captivates everyone especially Kaboku. Drawn to this expression without words, Kaboku decides to challenge his limits and embrace the world of freestyle dance.

Voice Cast and Production Talent

Kōki Uchiyama (My Hero Academia, Tokyo Revengers) will voice the lead, Kotani Kaboku, while rising star Hina Yomiya lends her voice to Hikari Wanda. Both actors shared their enthusiasm for the project.

Uchiyama said, "I’m very excited to see how their dancing will be portrayed in animation." Meanwhile, Yomiya described the source material as deeply moving: "Every time I read it, I feel inspired and even get out the mirror to dance. It’s a work that moves both my body and mind."

The anime is directed by Michiya Katō, known for his work on Okko’s Inn, and will be produced by Madhouse (Death Note, One-Punch Man) in collaboration with Cyclone Graphics.

Groundbreaking Motion Capture and Realistic Dance

A standout production element of Wandance is its use of motion capture, with choreography supervised by famed dancer RIEHATA, known globally for her work with BTS. Katō remarked, "Every time I see the passionate dancing of the top dancers, I feel even more the greatness of the manga Wandance."

This innovative approach promises a realistic and fluid depiction of dance moves, elevating the emotional depth of the characters' performances.

Manga Origins and Global Appeal

Created by Coffee, Wandance has been serialized in Kodansha’s Monthly Afternoon magazine since 2019. Kodansha has published 13 volumes in Japan as of August 2024, with Kodansha USA releasing the English version—most recently volume 11 in November 2024. The manga has gained attention for its heartfelt storytelling, diverse representation, and compelling visual portrayal of dance as a universal language.

As Wandance heads toward its anime debut, fans and newcomers alike can look forward to a beautifully choreographed story about self-expression, resilience, and finding one’s voice without words.

