Hit Anime THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS To Receive Stage Play

AnimeJapan2018 revealed to us today that the manga series, will be receiving an exciting new stage play that will be titledrespectively. The stage play will be released in August and will be playing in Osaka and Tokyo, this year.The Seven Deadly Sins has garnered a very faithful following even though the series has been around for roughly four years. There is so much content to absorb and even more that is on the way! The latest content for the series premiered in January as an ongoing series titled,After the 24-episode run of the original series that went on from 2014-2015; the series we were then given a four-episode special in 2016 called. The next thing to be coming out for the franchise is a new movie that will be calledthat will be coming out in August of 2018.With a new play and movie releasing later this year are you excited to see this franchise continue? Share your thoughts below!