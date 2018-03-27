Hit Anime THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS To Receive Stage Play
AnimeJapan2018 revealed to us today that the manga series The Seven Deadly Sins, will be receiving an exciting new stage play that will be titled Nanatsu No Taizai The Stage ( The Seven Deadly Sins The Stage) respectively. The stage play will be released in August and will be playing in Osaka and Tokyo, this year.
For four years have seen the manga series, Seven Deadly Sins, as a hit anime that has streamed on Netflix and even has an ongoing series. Now will be seeing them tackle a new medium; the stage!
The Seven Deadly Sins has garnered a very faithful following even though the series has been around for roughly four years. There is so much content to absorb and even more that is on the way! The latest content for the series premiered in January as an ongoing series titled, Nanatsu no Taizai: Imashime no Fukkatsu ( The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments).
After the 24-episode run of the original series that went on from 2014-2015; the series we were then given a four-episode special in 2016 called The Seven Deadly Sins -Signs of Holy War-. The next thing to be coming out for the franchise is a new movie that will be called Nanatsu no Taizai: Tenku no Torawarebito (The Seven Deadly Sins The Movie: Prisoners of the Sky) that will be coming out in August of 2018.
With a new play and movie releasing later this year are you excited to see this franchise continue? Share your thoughts below!
