HITORIJIME MY HERO: Unveils New Trailer For The English Dub Of Anime

Sentai Filmworks released a new trailer for the English dub and Blu-ray release of Hitorijime My Hero. Hit the jump to check the video out!

High schooler Masahiro Setagawa is a fairly helpless delinquent, so much so that the neighborhood bullies use him to run their errands. His life changes when he meets high school teacher Kosuke Oshiba, a man whose fighting abilities have earned him a powerful reputation on the streets. Oshiba finds himself with a desire to protect Setagawa, and despite swearing that he's not interested in men, Setagawa finds himself getting more involved in Oshiba's affairs…". While the series premiered in 2017, the English dub is fairly new. Feel free to check out the trailer and English cast below!

Austin Tindle as Masahiro Setagawa

David Matranga as Kousuke Ohshiba

Daman Mills as Asaya Hasekura

Alejandro Saab as Kensuke Ohshiba

Houston Hayes as Fukushige

Greg Cote as Yamabe

Howard Wang as Yoshida as Yoshida

Gareth West as Yunge as Yunge

Carli Mosier as Ayaka as Ayaka

Scott Gibbs as Houjou

David Wald as Natsuo as Natsuo

Jessica Calvello as Megumi

Molly Searcy as Miho as Miho

Margaret McDonald as Matsuzawa

Brittany Karbowski as Ryoko as Ryoko

Tia Ballard as Satou as Satou

John Swasey as Toru as Toru

Greg Ayres as Yabase as Yabase

Excited for the upcoming Blu-Ray of the series? Share your comments in the usual spot! Hitorijime My Hero is available for purchase now!

