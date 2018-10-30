HITORIJIME MY HERO: Unveils New Trailer For The English Dub Of Anime
Sentai Filmworks comes out with yet another anime series on Blu-Ray; this time with an English dub! The series is to be released is the Yukiina Hiro directed,Hitorijime My Hero. The synopsis for the series, as told by Sentai Filmworks, is told as follows: "High schooler Masahiro Setagawa is a fairly helpless delinquent, so much so that the neighborhood bullies use him to run their errands. His life changes when he meets high school teacher Kosuke Oshiba, a man whose fighting abilities have earned him a powerful reputation on the streets. Oshiba finds himself with a desire to protect Setagawa, and despite swearing that he's not interested in men, Setagawa finds himself getting more involved in Oshiba's affairs…". While the series premiered in 2017, the English dub is fairly new. Feel free to check out the trailer and English cast below!
Sentai Filmworks released a new trailer for the English dub and Blu-ray release of Hitorijime My Hero. Hit the jump to check the video out!
Excited for the upcoming Blu-Ray of the series? Share your comments in the usual spot! Hitorijime My Hero is available for purchase now!
-
Austin Tindle as Masahiro Setagawa
-
David Matranga as Kousuke Ohshiba
-
Daman Mills as Asaya Hasekura
-
Alejandro Saab as Kensuke Ohshiba
-
Houston Hayes as Fukushige
-
Greg Cote as Yamabe
-
Howard Wang as Yoshida
-
Gareth West as Yunge
-
Carli Mosier as Ayaka
-
Scott Gibbs as Houjou
-
David Wald as Natsuo
-
Jessica Calvello as Megumi
-
Molly Searcy as Miho
-
Margaret McDonald as Matsuzawa
-
Brittany Karbowski as Ryoko
-
Tia Ballard as Satou
-
John Swasey as Toru
-
Greg Ayres as Yabase
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]