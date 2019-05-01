HITOSHI ARIGA: KLONOA Animated Film Adaptation Has Been Cancelled

Developer Bandai Namco announced las year an animated film adaptation of their platforming title Klonoa. Studio Henshin, Inc. and Rob Pereyda were attached to this project but it has now been revealed that the project is cancelled.



Mega Man Megamix manga author Hitoshi Ariga who has also worked on designs for Pokemon, went to Twitter and revealed the cancellation. Ariga is apologizing to fans who were waiting for this project, thanks everyone for their support and hopes the character can get another project.



Ariga was going to write the script, co-produce and even perform character designs. The latest project involving Klonoa was a Wii remake of the original game, Klonoa: Door to Phantomile, which hit stores in 1997. The first webcomic published ran from 2012 to 2014 in ShiftyLook. As soon as more information on Klonoa pops up, we will let you know.



