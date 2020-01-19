HOKAGO TEIBO NISSHI: Upcoming Fishing Anime Reveals New Key Visual
When a young girl who has no interest in the outdoors, moves to the country side, she joins a secret club that prides itself on its fishing. Now the young girl finds a new form of enjoyment, in life by fishing! This is the story of the anime series Hokago Teibo Nisshi, which is set to release this spring. A brand new key visual for the series has ben released, which can be seen below. Check it out!
A new key visual has been revealed for the new fishing anime, Hokago Teibo Nisshi. Hit the jump to see what some of the characters have in store for us!
Excited for the new series? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments! Hokago Teibo Nisshi releases, in Japan, in April 2020!
