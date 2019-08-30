HUMAN LOST: Anime Film Gets US Release Date And Trailer

Human Lost, based on the classic novel, has announced its US release date along with a trailer. Hit the jump to check out the info!

Based on Osamu Dazai's 1948 novel No Longer Human, a brand new film is coming, set in the futuristic world, titled Human Lost. The film has recently announced its US release date, before its Japanese release; causing quite a stir in the community. Make sure to check out the trailer for the film below!







Excited for the new film? Make sure to check out the subbed and dubbed versions of the film, in the Us on October 22nd and 23rd respectively. It is expected to release its Japanese release date soon as well. Make sure to share your excitement for the film in the comments!

