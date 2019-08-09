HUMAN LOST: New English Dubbed Trailer Revealed For Film

New CG anime film has revealed a brand new English dubbed trailer for the film. Hit the jump to check out the brand new trailer for Human Lost!

The new CG anime film from Funimation, Human Lost, has already made history by coming to theater screens in the US before even reaching to Japan! The already award winning film has gathered quite an eager following, to see what is to come, and soon viewers will be able to experience the sci-fi cyberpunk story in a little over a month. A brand new, English dubbed trailer for the film has been released that can be seen below!







Excited for the new film? Human Lost will be releasing in the US on October 22nd and 23rd both subbed and dubbed, respectively. The global release will be coming in both October and November. Make sure to share your thoughts on the new groundbreaking film in the usual spot!

