I GOT A CHEAT SKILL IN ANOTHER WORLD Series Surpasses 4 Million Copies in Print

The hit isekai series I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too has officially surpassed 4 million copies in circulation, according to an announcement shared on the anime’s official X (formerly Twitter) account on May 20, coinciding with the release of the series' 18th light novel volume in Japan. Check out the tweet announcement down below:

This milestone includes both print and digital editions of the original light novel series by Miku and its manga adaptation by Kazuomi Mitatogawa. It marks a significant growth for the franchise, which previously surpassed 3 million copies in October 2023 gaining another 1 million in just 19 months.

Author's Message to Fans

Author Miku posted a heartfelt thank-you to readers on social media:

"Thanks to all of you who have always read my books, the Iseleve series has printed more than 4 million copies in total. Thank you very much. I hope you will continue to enjoy this series."

Series Background and Adaptations

Originally launched as a web novel on Kakuyomu in March 2017, Cheat Skill was later picked up for print publication by Fujimi Shobo in December 2018. The franchise now includes:

18 main novel volumes

5 volumes of the Girls Side spin-off

1 volume of the Kaori Hojo spin-off

6 volumes of the manga adaptation

The series received an anime adaptation in Spring 2023, produced by Millepensee, airing for 13 episodes from April to June 2023. A TV special episode is currently in development. All episodes of the main series are available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here is the trailer for the show down below:

Cheat Skill Synopsis:

All his life, Yuuya has been bullied at school and neglected by his parents. After moving into his late grandfather’s home, he discovers a strange door that seems to be calling out to him. Yuuya opens the door, steps inside, and is suddenly transported to a magical world! This new world holds rare treasures and grants him powerful skills, which he takes back to Earth for a new lease on life.

With a blend of power fantasy, emotional growth, and a dual-world setting, the series continues to resonate with fans of the isekai genre.

