I WANT TO EAT YOUR PANCREAS Shares New English Trailer

The drama romance anime film adaptation of the light novel, I Want to Eat Your Pancreas , has released a new English trailer. Here is more information on the movie.

The official Fathom Events YouTube channel has uploaded a new 30-second English subtitled trailer for the romance drama anime film I Want to Eat Your Pancreas. The video gives various non-spoiler scenes from the movie and gives details on the special two day event.



The movie will be in select theaters on February 7 (subbed) and February 10 (subbed) and it will feature exclusive footage from Japan and a behind the scenes look of the English dub. The English dub is directed by Erica Mendez who also performs the voice direction of the following actors: Robbie Draymond as "Me", Erika Harlacher as Sakura Yamauchi, Kira Buckland as Kyoko, Kyle McCarley as Takahiro and Dorah Fine as Sakura's Mom.

The movie premiered in Japan on September 1st and is ranked at the number 10 spot in the Japanese box office for its opening weekend. The movie earned close to $960,000 dollars in two days. The light novel written by Yoru Sumino and drawn by Ioundraw published on June 19, 2015. The manga series is illustrated by Idumi Kirihara and ran from August 25, 2016 to May 25, 2017 with 2 volumes, Seven Seas Entertainment holds the English license.

