IDOLISH7 VIBRATO Anime Series Shares New Trailer And Visual

YouTube original music anime series, IDOLiSH7 Vibrato , has released a new trailer and key visual. Here is more information on the original series.

The official BANDAI NAMCO Arts Channel has uploaded a new 1.28-minute trailer for the upcoming original YouTube anime series IDOLiSH7: Vibrato. This is the series' third official trailer, it shows new footage from the show, shows some of the struggles the main characters will have to face and teases what is to come.

The series is a spin-off from the original anime series and will be adapting stories from the manga and novel. Vibrato is a series of anime shorts that will be streamed in YouTube, the first episode was streamed on February 16, 2018.

The original anime series aired from January 7, 2018 to May 19, 2018 and has 17 episodes in total. Makoto Bessho directed it, Ayumi Sekine wrote the scripts, Kazumi Fukagawa did the original animation designs, Ei Aoki was the supervisor and Crunchyroll has the North American license. The second season of this anime was confirmed on July 7, 2018.

The video game that inspired all other media formats was developed and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment on August 20, 2015 for both iOS and Mobile devices. It is a rhythm game where the player acts as the manager of this band named "IDOLiSH7" and trains them to become famous idols. Other formats inspired by the game are a manga series that is ongoing and a novel that was released on December 4, 2015.

