ISEKAI QUARTET Crossover Anime Shares New Promotional Video

Studio PuYUKAI's upcoming comedy fantasy parody anime series, Isekai Quartet , has released a new promotional video. Here is more information on the series.

The official isekai-quartet website has shared a new promotional video for the upcoming crossover anime series. The video features characters from the Re:Zero and Konosuba franchise. The channel statest that it will be constantly uploading promotional videos until the series premieres in April 2019.

The characters are in their Petit form, a chibi-like version.

The four franchises making up this new show are: Overlord, Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-, Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! and Saga of Tanya the Evil. The characters in this new show will have a "super deformed" form.

Minoru Ashina is the director for the new project and he is writing the script as well. Minoru Takehara is the chief animation director and is in charge of the character design. There is no information on the opening or ending themes.

The confirmed characters as of right now are: Emilia, Subaru Natsuki, Kazuma Satou, Momonga, Tanya Degurechaff, Aqua, Albedo and Viktoriya Ivanovna Serebryakova. These characters will be the main protagonists in the show, we don't know if the same voice actors will be attached. The video teases Rem and Ram in the end, they might have a role in the series. The show has a release date of April 2019 and is produced by Kadokawa.

