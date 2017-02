Japanese Collectibles By Tamashii Nations And Bluefin Expand To North American Market

Based in Anaheim, CA, Bluefin built its reputation as a leading distributor of Japanese toys, collectibles, novelty, pop culture lifestyle and hobby products. In recent years, Bluefin has grown to include a range of high quality collectible lines from the United States, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Korea and established itself as the official North American consumer products and retail development partner for Studio Ghibli. Selling to thousands of specialty, chain and independent stores, Bluefin is an official North American distributor for Bandai Hobby, Bandai Shokugan, and Capcom, is the sole provider of Bandai Tamashii Nations products, and is also the exclusive and official distributor for Blitzway Studios, Mr. Hobby, SEN-TI-NEL, Storm Collectibles, Iron Studio, Kids Logic, X-Plus and Beast Kingdom Life-sized. Bluefin also represents TruForce Collectibles products worldwide. Additional information is available at: www.bluefincorp.com