Japanese Collectibles By Tamashii Nations And Bluefin Expand To North American Market
Tamashii Nations is teaming up with its distribution partner, Bluefin, to bring collector's toys aimed at ages 15 and up to the North American masses. Tamashii Nations’ portfolio has grown to include products from top entertainment properties such as Star Wars, Marvel, WWE, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and DC as well as Japanese anime and manga properties. These Western liscenses have led to a massive increase in popularity for the brand among toy collectors across the globe.
In preparation for its 10th anniversary this Spring, Tamashii Nations is partnering with Bluefin to expand its toy collectibles to North America!
"Tamashii Nations is an authentic Japanese brand, however, North America is an important part of our growth strategy,” said Adam Newman, Senior Director of Tamashiii Nations at Bandai. “To facilitate that growth, we’ve “opened a Los Angeles office to better understand our U.S. fans and capitalize on the advantages of local access to the entertainment industry, retail partners, and our official distribution partner Bluefin.”
New York City will be one of 10 major cities around the world to welcome Tamashii Nations during part of the brand's international touring exhibit this spring. The Tamashii Nations 10th Anniversary World Tour will take place on Sat. and Sun., April 29-30 at the Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan. More details are available HERE.
Bluefin will showcase an extensive collection of Tamashii Nations releases at Toy Fair New York, on February 18-21 at the Jacob K. Javitz Convention Center in New York City. The annual conference and trade show is the industry’s largest event. Bluefin will be located in Booth #5331. Additional product information on Tamashii Nations products is available HERE.
About Bluefin:
Based in Anaheim, CA, Bluefin built its reputation as a leading distributor of Japanese toys, collectibles, novelty, pop culture lifestyle and hobby products. In recent years, Bluefin has grown to include a range of high quality collectible lines from the United States, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Korea and established itself as the official North American consumer products and retail development partner for Studio Ghibli. Selling to thousands of specialty, chain and independent stores, Bluefin is an official North American distributor for Bandai Hobby, Bandai Shokugan, and Capcom, is the sole provider of Bandai Tamashii Nations products, and is also the exclusive and official distributor for Blitzway Studios, Mr. Hobby, SEN-TI-NEL, Storm Collectibles, Iron Studio, Kids Logic, X-Plus and Beast Kingdom Life-sized. Bluefin also represents TruForce Collectibles products worldwide. Additional information is available at: www.bluefincorp.com.
