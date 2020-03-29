JIN ROH: THE WOLF BRIGADE: Standard Blu-Ray Edition To be Released on Monday

On Monday March 30th, Anime Limited will release a Standard Blu-Ray Edition of Hiroyuki Okiura's anime film, Jin-Roh: The Wolf Brigade . Details after the jump...

Jin Roh: The Wolf Brigade is a political action thriller written by Momoru Oshii (Ghost In The Shell). The film was the third adaptation of Oshii's Kerberos Saga manga, Kerberos Panzer Cop.

Anime Limited provided the following synopsis of the film:

"From writer Mamoru Oshii and animation studio Production I.G (Ghost in the Shell) comes this thought-provoking modern classic military drama directed by Hiroyuki Okiura (A Letter to Momo). "In an imagined alternate history of 1950s Japan, Kazuki Fuse works as a member of a special police unit in the midst of riots and social disorder that plague the totalitarian society he serves. Bearing witness to the horrific suicide of a young girl in the midst of a police operation, Fuse is haunted by what he's seen - a mental burden which sees him sent for re-evaluation by the police force for his inaction in the line of duty. "As he struggles to come to terms with the horrors he's witnessed, Fuse meets the sister of the girl whose life he saw snuffed out before him, bringing about an unlikely friendship that leaves him questioning not only what is right, but also the reality he sees before him."

