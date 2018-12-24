KABUKICHOU SHERLOCK Anime Series Reveals Additional Cast Members
The official Kabukicho Sherlock website has shared seven additional cast members joining the upcoming mystery comedy drama anime series Kabukichou Sherlock. Here are the actors and their characters:
Seiichiro Yamashita as James Moriarty
Soma Saito as Fuyuto Kyogoku
Nao Toyama as Mary Morstan
Mariko Higashiuchi as Lucy Morstan
Yutaka Aoyama as Michel Belmont
Tatsumaru Tachibana as Torataro Kobayashi
Junichi Suwabe as Mrs. Hudson
Ai Yoshimura is directing the series, Taku Kishimoto is under series composition, Toshiyuki Yahagi is under character design and Production I.G is animating the project. Katsuyuki Konishi is voicing Sherlock Holmes and Yuichi Nakamura is voicing John H. Watson. The series has an April 2019 release date. The series is an original production, which means it does not adapt any project like manga or web toon.
Shinjuku ward east side... The center of the street with most chaos, There's a Kabukicho with full of neon lights. When the light is stronger, the shadow is deeper. The story begins when certain bizarre murder happens one night! Suspense? Or Comedy? Drama that cannot identify begins!
Kabukichou Sherlock is out on April 2019
