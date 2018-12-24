KABUKICHOU SHERLOCK Anime Series Reveals Additional Cast Members

Studio Production I.G's upcoming comedy drama anime series, Kabukicho Sherlock , has released seven new cast members joining the project. Here is more information on the actors and series.

The official Kabukicho Sherlock website has shared seven additional cast members joining the upcoming mystery comedy drama anime series Kabukichou Sherlock. Here are the actors and their characters:









Soma Saito as Fuyuto Kyogoku





Nao Toyama as Mary Morstan







Mariko Higashiuchi as Lucy Morstan







Yutaka Aoyama as Michel Belmont







Tatsumaru Tachibana as Torataro Kobayashi







Junichi Suwabe as Mrs. Hudson

Seiichiro Yamashita as James MoriartySoma Saito as Fuyuto KyogokuNao Toyama as Mary MorstanMariko Higashiuchi as Lucy MorstanYutaka Aoyama as Michel BelmontTatsumaru Tachibana as Torataro KobayashiJunichi Suwabe as Mrs. Hudson



Ai Yoshimura is directing the series, Taku Kishimoto is under series composition, Toshiyuki Yahagi is under character design and Production I.G is animating the project. Katsuyuki Konishi is voicing Sherlock Holmes and Yuichi Nakamura is voicing John H. Watson. The series has an April 2019 release date. The series is an original production, which means it does not adapt any project like manga or web toon.







Shinjuku ward east side... The center of the street with most chaos, There's a Kabukicho with full of neon lights. When the light is stronger, the shadow is deeper. The story begins when certain bizarre murder happens one night! Suspense? Or Comedy? Drama that cannot identify begins!