KENJA NO MAGO Anime Series Reveals Promotional Video And Additional Cast
THe official KADOKAWAanime YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.30 minute trailer for the upcoming fantasy anime series Kenja no Mago. The video shows different shots of the main character in his youth and development as he gets older. It shows the animation style the show is going for and gives several action scenes as well.
Studio Silver Link's fantasy anime series, Kenja no Mago, has revealed a new promotional video and additional cast. Here is more information on the series.
The series is animated by studio Silver Llink and has a premiere date of April 2019. The opening theme by i Ris can be heard in the video as well. The additional cast members shared are the following:
Shohei Komatsu
Rina Honnizumi
Yuuki Wakai
Yusaku Yara
Gara Takashima
The light novel series with the same name is written by Tsuyoshi Yoshioka with illustrations by Seiji Kikuchi and has been published by Enterbrain under the Famitsu Bunko imprint since July 2015 with 7 volumes out right now.
The manga series is written by the same author as the light novel but has illustrations from Shunsuke Ogata. It has been published by Kadokawa Shoten in the Young Ace Up magazine since March 2016 and has 6 volumes out right now.
A young man who had surely died in an accident, was reborn in another world as a baby! After that, he was picked up by the patriot hero "Sage" Merlin Wolford and was given the name Shin. He was raised as a grandson by Merlin and soaked up Merlin's teachings, earning him some shocking powers; however, when he became 15, his grandfather Merlin said, "I forgot to teach him common sense!"
An "abnormal" boy's unconventional other world fantasy life starts here!
Kenja no Mago is out on April 2019
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]