KENJA NO MAGO Anime Series Reveals Promotional Video And Additional Cast

Studio Silver Link's fantasy anime series, Kenja no Mago , has revealed a new promotional video and additional cast. Here is more information on the series.

THe official KADOKAWAanime YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.30 minute trailer for the upcoming fantasy anime series Kenja no Mago. The video shows different shots of the main character in his youth and development as he gets older. It shows the animation style the show is going for and gives several action scenes as well.



The series is animated by studio Silver Llink and has a premiere date of April 2019. The opening theme by i Ris can be heard in the video as well. The additional cast members shared are the following:



Shohei Komatsu

Rina Honnizumi

Yuuki Wakai

Yusaku Yara

Gara Takashima



The light novel series with the same name is written by Tsuyoshi Yoshioka with illustrations by Seiji Kikuchi and has been published by Enterbrain under the Famitsu Bunko imprint since July 2015 with 7 volumes out right now.



The manga series is written by the same author as the light novel but has illustrations from Shunsuke Ogata. It has been published by Kadokawa Shoten in the Young Ace Up magazine since March 2016 and has 6 volumes out right now.