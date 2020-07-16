KIMI WA KANATA: Release Date Announced For Film With A New Teaser

The brand new theatrical anime Kimi wa Kanata has announced an official release date, with a new teaser. Hit the jump to see the new footage and when to see the new film!

Love is a powerful thing; from that love, anything can be possible no matter what reality you're on. TOHO's upcoming animated film Kimi wa Kanata is a prime example of that thought.

Kimi wa Kanata tells the story of two childhood friends. For one of them, she harbors deep feelings for the other but has always been afraid to bring them to light. However, following an accident, she finds herself in a strange new world where only the love she has could bring the two back together again.

Yoshinobu Sena has been confirmed as writer and director; he is also credited with the idea for the film. The stunning looking film will also be Sena's first, while the company, Digital Network Animation is producing the film. Recently, a brand new promo for the film was released, narrated by Honoka Matsumoto, which reveals the film's release date.

Recently, a brand new promo for the film was released, narrated by Honoka Matsumoto, which reveals the film's release date.





The adolescent fantasy film is set in Tokyo's Ikebukuro district, and centers on two childhood friends named Mio and Shin. Mio has feelings for Shin, and always thinks about him, but has never been able to tell him how she feels. One day, they get into an argument over something trivial, and sometime afterward, Mio decides to make up with him. As she heads to Shin while being drenched by the rain, she gets into a traffic accident. When Mio regains consciousness, she finds herself in a new and unfamiliar world.



Kimi wa Kanata is coming to theaters on November 27th!