KONOSUBA Anime Film Shares Its Second Teaser Trailer

Studio J.C. Staff's comedy fantasy isekai anime film, KonoSuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! , has shared its second teaser trailer. Here is more information on the movie.

The official KADOKAWAanime YouTube channel has uploaded a new 40-second promotional teaser trailer for the upcoming anime film KONOSUBA - God's blessing on this wonderful world!. The website of the anime adaptation of the light novel series has shared the videos as well.



The film has a release date of 2019 in Japan, no word on a western release date yet. Anime series director, Takaomi Kanasaki is coming back to direct the film as well, J.C. Staff is the studio animating the movie, Studio DEEN was the studio behind the anime series.



Also returning to work on KONOSUBA is Makoto Uezu as the script writer, Koichi Kikuta is adapting the original character designs and Masato Koda is also back as the musical composer. The cast will be the same as the anime series.



Cast

Jun Fukushima as Kazuma

Sora Amamiya as Aqua

Rie Takahashi as Megumin

Ai Kayano as Darkness

Yui Horie as Wiz

Aki Toyosaki as Yunyun



The novel series that inspired all of the KONOSUBA projects is written by Natsume Akatsuki and was published by Shousetsuka ni Narou from December 2012 to October 2013 and has 6 volumes in total. The first light novel series has been written by Natsume Akatsuki as well and started publishing on October 2013 and has 15 volumes out right now.

