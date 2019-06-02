KONOSUBA Anime Film Shares Its Second Teaser Trailer
The official KADOKAWAanime YouTube channel has uploaded a new 40-second promotional teaser trailer for the upcoming anime film KONOSUBA - God's blessing on this wonderful world!. The website of the anime adaptation of the light novel series has shared the videos as well.
Studio J.C. Staff's comedy fantasy isekai anime film, KonoSuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World!, has shared its second teaser trailer. Here is more information on the movie.
The film has a release date of 2019 in Japan, no word on a western release date yet. Anime series director, Takaomi Kanasaki is coming back to direct the film as well, J.C. Staff is the studio animating the movie, Studio DEEN was the studio behind the anime series.
Also returning to work on KONOSUBA is Makoto Uezu as the script writer, Koichi Kikuta is adapting the original character designs and Masato Koda is also back as the musical composer. The cast will be the same as the anime series.
Cast
Jun Fukushima as Kazuma
Sora Amamiya as Aqua
Rie Takahashi as Megumin
Ai Kayano as Darkness
Yui Horie as Wiz
Aki Toyosaki as Yunyun
The novel series that inspired all of the KONOSUBA projects is written by Natsume Akatsuki and was published by Shousetsuka ni Narou from December 2012 to October 2013 and has 6 volumes in total. The first light novel series has been written by Natsume Akatsuki as well and started publishing on October 2013 and has 15 volumes out right now.
The KONOSUBA film will be out in Japan this year
