KONOSUBA Anime Film Will Have The Same Staff From The Series

The upcoming anime film, KonoSuba, will have the same staff from the anime series adaptation. However, the animation studio changes and is now J.C.Staff. The prior studio was Studio Deen.



Takaomi Kanasaki is directing the film, Makoto Uezu is writing the script, Kouichi Kikuta is under character design and Masato Koda produces the music. As of right now, there is no information on the voice cast, whether the same people are coming back or an entirely new group is working on the project.



The anime adaptation's first season aired from January 2016 to March 2016 with a total of 10 episodes. The main voice cast is the following: Rie Takahsashi as Megumin, Jun Fukushima as Kazuma Satou, Sora Amamiya as Aqua and Ai Kayano as Lalatina Dustiness Ford. The second season aired from January 2017 to March 2017 and also counts with 10 episodes, same voice cast and same staff.



The novel series all theses projects are based on has been publishing since December 2012 and has 6 volumes out right now. Shousetsuka ni Narou publishes these books. As soon as more information on the movie pops up, we will let you know.