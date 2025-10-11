Canceled ONE PIECE McDonald's Happy Set Promo Cards Are Finally Getting Released; Here's How To Get Them

The highly anticipated One Piece card game promo cards -- originally planned as McDonald’s Happy Set promotional giveaways in Japan before being canceled -- are now finally set to be released.

The original collaboration was supposed to begin in late August and would've seen One Piece Card Game trading cards included as a collectible giveaway with every Happy Set. However, the promotion was canceled just days before going live. Although no specific reason was given, many attributed the cancellation to the previous Pokemon Trading Card Game promotional giveaway.

The hype surrounding the Pokemon tie-in led to long lines, disruptive crowds, and food waste, not to mention frustrated fans and customers. It's believed that the widespread criticism surrounding this Pokemon debacle is what ultimately led to McDonald's canceling the One Piece promotion.

Although the One Piece promo with McDonald's will not be coming, Bandai has confirmed that they are still releasing the cards. On social media, the company announced that these special cards will be distributed as a "tournament participation prize" or "in-store purchase bonus."

According to the official One Piece Card Game website, there are two main ways to obtain these cards: as a commemorative gift for participating in the tournament or as a bonus for purchasing the ONE PIECE card game in-store. No cards will be distributed or sold through McDonald's Japan stores.

The tournament distribution period will run from Friday, October 17, 2025, through Sunday, November 30, 2025 (while supplies last), and will feature two distribution packs.

Pack A, which will have 3 sheets of each type, contains the following eligible cards:

P-101 Tony Tony Chopper

P-104 Shanks

P-105 Sabo

Pack A will be available at Standard Battle and Official Events.

Distribution Pack B will feature the following eligible cards:

P-102 Nami

P-103 Portgas D. Ace

P-106 Monkey D. Luffy

The eligible events for these include "networking event, official shop networking event & teaching event, flagship battle, 8-pack battle, parent-child matching battle, and Metalobi weekend."

The second distribution method, which will see the cards given away as a bonus for purchasing the One Piece Card game in store, will begin on Friday, October 17, 2025, and run until supplies last. For every 1,500 yen (tax included) spent on One Piece Card Game booster packs, you will receive one free pack of the "Promotion Card Set 2025." The entire Promotional Card Set (6 pieces of each type) will have all six as eligible cards.

Unfortunately, all of this only applies to Japan. The McDonald's One Piece cards will not be released in the United States and it's unlikely they will ever officially be part of any type of promotion like this. That said, you aren't completely out of options. The best way to acquire these special promo cards is through third-party marketplaces, such as eBay. It won't be cheap, though. For comparison, the Pikachu card from the Pokemon Happy Set Promo runs for about $100.