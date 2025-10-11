Canceled ONE PIECE McDonald's Happy Set Promo Cards Are Finally Getting Released; Here's How To Get Them

Canceled ONE PIECE McDonald's Happy Set Promo Cards Are Finally Getting Released; Here's How To Get Them

Bandai has announced that the One Piece trading card game promo cards that were to be given out with McDonald's Happy Sets in Japan will now be distributed as prizes or in-store bonuses.

News
By MattThomas - Oct 11, 2025 06:10 PM EST
Filed Under: One Piece

The highly anticipated One Piece card game promo cards -- originally planned as McDonald’s Happy Set promotional giveaways in Japan before being canceled -- are now finally set to be released. 

The original collaboration was supposed to begin in late August and would've seen One Piece Card Game trading cards included as a collectible giveaway with every Happy Set. However, the promotion was canceled just days before going live. Although no specific reason was given, many attributed the cancellation to the previous Pokemon Trading Card Game promotional giveaway. 

The hype surrounding the Pokemon tie-in led to long lines, disruptive crowds, and food waste, not to mention frustrated fans and customers. It's believed that the widespread criticism surrounding this Pokemon debacle is what ultimately led to McDonald's canceling the One Piece promotion. 

Although the One Piece promo with McDonald's will not be coming, Bandai has confirmed that they are still releasing the cards. On social media, the company announced that these special cards will be distributed as a "tournament participation prize" or "in-store purchase bonus."

According to the official One Piece Card Game website, there are two main ways to obtain these cards: as a commemorative gift for participating in the tournament or as a bonus for purchasing the ONE PIECE card game in-store. No cards will be distributed or sold through McDonald's Japan stores.

The tournament distribution period will run from Friday, October 17, 2025, through Sunday, November 30, 2025 (while supplies last), and will feature two distribution packs.

Pack A, which will have 3 sheets of each type, contains the following eligible cards:

  • P-101 Tony Tony Chopper
  • P-104 Shanks
  • P-105 Sabo

Pack A will be available at Standard Battle and Official Events.

Distribution Pack B will feature the following eligible cards:

  • P-102 Nami
  • P-103 Portgas D. Ace
  • P-106 Monkey D. Luffy

The eligible events for these include "networking event, official shop networking event & teaching event, flagship battle, 8-pack battle, parent-child matching battle, and Metalobi weekend."

The second distribution method, which will see the cards given away as a bonus for purchasing the One Piece Card game in store, will begin on Friday, October 17, 2025, and run until supplies last. For every 1,500 yen (tax included) spent on One Piece Card Game booster packs, you will receive one free pack of the "Promotion Card Set 2025." The entire Promotional Card Set (6 pieces of each type) will have all six as eligible cards.

Unfortunately, all of this only applies to Japan. The McDonald's One Piece cards will not be released in the United States and it's unlikely they will ever officially be part of any type of promotion like this. That said, you aren't completely out of options. The best way to acquire these special promo cards is through third-party marketplaces, such as eBay. It won't be cheap, though. For comparison, the Pikachu card from the Pokemon Happy Set Promo runs for about $100.

ONE PIECE English Dub Episodes Up To 1143 Coming To Crunchyroll Next Month
Related:

ONE PIECE English Dub Episodes Up To 1143 Coming To Crunchyroll Next Month
McDonald’s Japan Cancels ONE PIECE Happy Meal Campaign Following POKEMON Debacle
Recommended For You:

McDonald’s Japan Cancels ONE PIECE Happy Meal Campaign Following POKEMON Debacle

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. AnimeMojo.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that AnimeMojo.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Comic Book Movies & TV

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder