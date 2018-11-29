LAYTON MYSTERY TANTEISHA Anime Has Revealed Its Third Key Visual And Rufus Aldebaran Cast
The official moca-news website has shared the third key visual for the comedy mystery anime series Layton Mystery Tanteisha. The image has the main characters from the show escape the evil looming in the background. The new character Rufus Aldebaran has also landed a voice actor in Kenjiro Tsuda.
Studio LIDENFILMS' comedy kids mystery anime series, Layton Mystery Tanteisha, has revealed its third key visual. Here is more information on the series.
The original manga series has been publishing since March 20, 2018 and is written by Hori Oritoka, published by Shogakukan in the Ciao magazine and landed an anime adaptation. The anime has been airing since April 8, 2018 and has 50 episodes planned for its first season. Susumu Mitsunaka directs it, Akihiro Hino writes, Tomohito Nishiura produces the music and LIDENFILMS animates it.
The series revolves around Katrielle Layton and the Layton Detective Agency. Her assistant, Ernest Greeves, and a talking dog Sherl, help out Katrielle in delivering justice to criminals by solving cases troubling the citizens of London.
Professor Layton's daughter, Katrielle Layton, runs the Layton Detective Agency together with the talking dog Sherl and her assistant Ernest, and solves strange cases that happen everyday in London. Originally, she started the job with the purpose of finding her father, Hershel Layton, who had disappeared suddenly, but her incredible ability to solve puzzles made her well-known and she receives numerous requests.
