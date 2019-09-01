Live-Action SCHOOL-LIVE Film Reveals New Trailer And Visual

The live-action adaptation of authors Norimitsu Kaihou and Sadoru Chiba's mystery horror school manga series, School-Live! , has revealed a new trailer and visual.

The official REGENTS YouTube channel has uploaded a new 56-second trailer for the upcoming live-action School-Live! film. The new promotional image features the main character looking horrified at the trialer of corpses and zombies behind her.

The film hits theaters on January 25, 2019.

Nonoka Ono is playing the School Living Club advisor Megumi Megunee Sakura and joins the other cast members: Namabi Abe as Kurumi Ebisuzawa, Midori Nagatsuki as Yuki Takeya, Wakan Majima as Yuri Wakasa and Rio Kiyohara as Miki Naoki. Issey Shibata is directing the movie and writing the script. The film has a January 2019 release date.

The manga has been publishing since July 2012 with the Manga Time Kirara Forward magazine and has 9 volumes out right now. Norimitsu Kaiho writes it and Sadoru Chiba illustrates it. Yen Press has the English license and began releasing the series in November 2015.

The anime series aired from July 2015 to September 2015 and has 12 episodes. MOSAIC.WAV produces the music, Sentai Filmworks has the North American license, it was directed by Masaomi Ando and written by Norimitsu Kaiho.

