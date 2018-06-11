LIZ AND THE BLUE BIRD Film Shares An Official Subbed Clip
Thanks to ANN, we have an official clip from the upcoming anime film Liz and the Blue Bird. The clip is a scene with Nozomi Kasaki and Mizore Yoroizuka, a silent exchange that previews what the tone of the move will be.
Studio Kyoto Animation's drama music school anime film, Liz and the Blue Bird, has released an official English subbed clip. Here is more information on the movie.
The movie will be in theaters on November 9, 2018 and you can check participating theaters in this link. The movie is directed by Naoko Yamada, Youta Tsuruoka is the sound director, Kensuke Ushio produces the music and Reiko Yoshida writes the screenplay. The main voice acting cast is: Atsumi Tanezaki as Mizore Yoroizuka, Nao Touyama as Nozomi Kasaki, Tomoyo Kurosawa as Kumiko Oumae and Chika Anzai as Reina Kousaka.
The movie opened in Japan on April 21, 2018, Kyoto Animation is the studio behind it and Lantis, Pony Canyon and Rakuonsha produced it. The television anime aired from October 2016 to December 2016 with 13 episodes. Ponycan USA has the English license.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]