LIZ AND THE BLUE BIRD Film Shares An Official Subbed Clip

Studio Kyoto Animation's drama music school anime film, Liz and the Blue Bird , has released an official English subbed clip. Here is more information on the movie.

Thanks to ANN, we have an official clip from the upcoming anime film Liz and the Blue Bird. The clip is a scene with Nozomi Kasaki and Mizore Yoroizuka, a silent exchange that previews what the tone of the move will be.

this link . The movie will be in theaters on November 9, 2018 and you can check participating theaters in The movie is directed by Naoko Yamada, Youta Tsuruoka is the sound director, Kensuke Ushio produces the music and Reiko Yoshida writes the screenplay. The main voice acting cast is: Atsumi Tanezaki as Mizore Yoroizuka, Nao Touyama as Nozomi Kasaki, Tomoyo Kurosawa as Kumiko Oumae and Chika Anzai as Reina Kousaka.