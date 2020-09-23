LOG HORIZON: The Third Season Of The Hit Anime Is Coming Early Next Year

The third season of the sci-fi anime Log Horizon has officially been confirmed for an early 2021 release. Hit the jump for more information on the awesome news!

Similar in premise to Sword Art Online but different in execution, Log Horizon tells the story of people who are taken, against their will, to a video game world with no way to escape. Rather than be given any conditions for escape, the players must simply make the best of their current situation and try to survive by forming bonds with others.

Since the release of the series in 2013, the show has enjoyed two successful seasons. Initially, the third season Log Horizon: Fall of the Round Table, was meant to release this year, but due to delays from COVID-19, it was pushed back to a much later date.

Now, it seems that fans will be given an exact time that the show will be coming to small screens, with a confirmed release date in mid-January! There is no description of the story as of yet, but as the release date gets closer, it can be expected that more marketing will release.

Are you excited for the show to finally be returning? We would love to hear your thoughts on the announcement in the comments below!





The story takes place in a universe where 30,000 Japanese players and several hundreds of thousand players worldwide are trapped in a fantasy online game world called Elder Tale. For these players, what was once a "sword-and-sorcery world" is now the "real world"!



Log Horizon: Fall of the Round Table will begin airing in Japan on January 13th, 2021!