LORD EL-MELLOI II: Trailer Revealed For Upcoming Spinoff Series

The Fate franchise has given us yet another spinoff series based on its Lord El-Melloi II novel series. Hit the jump to check out the latest English subbed trailer released for the spinoff series!

Type-Moon's Fate franchise has been putting out quality material for quite a few years now. It's latest spinoff series is based off of a mystery novel series; Lord El-Melloi II's Case Files: Rail Zeppelin Grace Note, is the latest series that shares the same name as the novels. The series will be adapting the "Rail Zeppelin" series while including some new content. The story of the overall series and the character we spend the most time with is as follows: "... Lord El-Melloi II, the adult Waver Velvet from Fate/Zero, and successor of Kayneth, as well as Lord El-Melloi II's apprentice Gray. The story takes place in the Clock Tower, the Mage's Association's headquarters in England. There, Lord El-Melloi II and Gray solve various mysteries of a magical nature surrounding the Mage's Association." Recently a new trailer for the upcoming series was released, thanks to Aniplex of America, in English subtitles that can be seen below!







The ongoing novel series began in 2014 and has been written by Makoto Sanda, with the series now nine books in. There was also a manga adaption of the series that was adapted by To Azuma and was released in Kadokawa's Young Ace magazine, in 2017. Excited for the upcoming series? Share your thoughts in the usual spot! Lord El-Melloi II's Case Files: Rail Zeppelin Grace Note will be released in Japan in July of 2019 with "Episode 0" Originally premiering on New Year's Eve. Crunchyroll also has this Episode available on its platform in most Major Continents including North America and the UK and the series will release as it airs on the platform, as well.

