LOVE LIVE! SUNSHINE!! THE SCHOOL IDOL MOVIE: OVER THE RAINBOW Shares Its Final Promotional Video

The official Love Live! YouTube channel has uploaded a new 2-minute promotional video for the upcoming slice of life anime series Love Live! Sunshine!! The School Idol Movie: Over the Rainbow. The video has tons of new footage from the series, it introduces the main characters of the show as well as their relationships and previews the storylines of the series' episodes.



Cast

Arisa Komiya as Kanan Matsuura

Saito Zu summer as Dia Kurosawa

Aika Kobayashi as Yoshiko Tsushima



The original draft is up to Sakurako Kimino, Yuhei Murota is under character design, Tatsuya Kato produces the music and Sunrise animates the project. The series has a January 4, 2019 release date. There is limited information on the cast and staff working on this project, as soon as more information is out, we will let you know.



The previous season of the series aired from October 7, 2017 to December 30, 2017 and has 13 episodes. The producers are the following: Bandai Visual, Lantis, ASCII Media Works and Bushiroad. Funimation holds the North American license and has released both seasons in their English version.



A sequel to the main series and follows the Aqours girls as they prepare to enroll at a new school. While the first and second years run into some unexpected trouble, the third years end up going mysteriously missing on the way to their graduation trip. Separated, the girls begin to realize the value of their friendships as they attempt to find a solution to their various crises.

Love Live! Sunshine!! The School Idol Movie: Over the Rainbow is out on January 4, 2019