MADE IN ABYSS Anime Film Shares A New Promotional Visual

Studio Kinema Citrus' upcoming drama fantasy mystery anime films, Made in Abyss 1 and 2 , have shared a new key visual. Here is more information on the movies.

The official Made in Abyss Twitter account has shared a new promotional image for the upcoming drama fantasy anime films. The account states that it is time to expose the "Tizer visuals" and tells fans to "please look forward to" Made in Abyss. This new image keeps it mysterious with a shadow of a character standing under a giant purple object.

The first movie will premiere in January 4, 2019 and the second one will be out in January 18, 2019. There is no information on the cast or staff behind the movies yet. The anime series, Made in Abyss, aired from July 2017 to September 2017 and has 13 episodes. Kinema Citrus animated it, Masayuki Kojima directed it and wrote the storyboard.

The manga series that everything was inspired by is written by Akihito Tsukushi and has 55 chapters out right now and has been publishing in the Web Comic Gamma since October 2012. The anime series has a second season planned but there is nothing on it just yet.



