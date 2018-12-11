MADE IN ABYSS Shares Two Trailers For Its Upcoming Compilation Films

Studio Kinema Citrus' upcoming drama fantasy mystery anime films, Made in Abyss 1 and 2, has shared new trailers teasing and promoting the project. Here is more information.

The official KADOKAWAanime YouTube channel has uploaded two new 45 second trailers for the upcoming compilation films Made in Abyss Movie 1: Journey's Dawn and Made in Abyss Movie 2: Wandering Twilight. The videos show various scenes from the movies and give quite a bit of story details, there are shots of the characters interacting with each other and gives information on broadcast schedules.



The first movie will premiere in January 4, 2019 and the second one will be out in January 18, 2019. There is no information on the cast or staff behind the movies yet. The anime series, Made in Abyss, aired from July 2017 to September 2017 and has 13 episodes. Kinema Citrus animated it, Masayuki Kojima directed it and wrote the storyboard.



The manga series that everything was inspired by is written by Akihito Tsukushi and has 55 chapters out right now and has been publishing in the Web Comic Gamma since October 2012. The anime series has a second season planned but there is nothing on it just yet.







