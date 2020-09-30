MAESETSU! OPENING ACT: A Creditless Version Of The Show's Opening Is Now Streaming

A brand new creditless version of the opening for the comedy series Maesetsu! Opening Act has officially started streaming. Hit the jump to check out the vibrant and fun opening!

Comedians and fans of comedy know that it is far from easy when it comes to breaking into the industry. Because of this, some of these stories end up getting retold and played for laughs due to the high level of hijinx and unbelievable moments that have taken place on their way to the top.

Maesetsu! Opening Act is an anime that tells the story of four young comedians who try to juggle their daily lives with their lives in the comedy circuit. The new project had its roots in anime but has also had a four-panel manga created by Kagami Yoshimizu.

An original project from Kodansha, the series promises to be a hilarious success with a lot of heart. Recently, the show's official website posted a brand new creditless version of the show's opening! The vibrant colors and energetic lyrics help immensely in letting fans know the fun that they are about to get into.

Could this show be one of the best comedies of the year? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments, and don't forget to check out the opening!





Four 19-year old women - Fubuki, Rin, Mafuyu, and Nayuta - are trying to become comedians, diligently honing their routines while working part-time jobs.



Maesetsu! Opening Act will premiere in Japan on October 4th and stream on Funimation later in the fall!