MANARIA FRIENDS Anime Series Reveals Poppy Voice Actor

Studio CygamesPictures' upcoming action supernatural magic anime series, Rage of Bahamut: Manaria Friends , has shared the voice actress behind Poppy. Here is more information.

official manaria.jp website has shared the voice actress playing the character of Poppy in the upcoming supernatural anime series Manaria Friends. Lynn will be lending her voice to this student of the Manala Magic School. Poppy is a secretary who respects the student council president Hannah and acts as the right arm. Poppy is described as having deep knowledge and calmness.

Hideki Okamoto is directing the series, Satoko Sekine is under series composition, Yoshida Minami does the character design, Takashi Watanabe produces the music and CygamesPictures animates the project. The main voice cast is: Yoko Hikasa as Anne, Ayaka Fukuhara as Grea, Nana Mizuki as Hanna, Wataru Hatano as Owen, Kimiko Koyama as Roux and Kikuko Inoue as Miranda.

The series has a January 2019 release date. This is the story of an encounter between a normal person and a demon. The world is mixed with every race: humans, gods and demons. The manga that inspired this anime published from May 2016 to November 2017 with 2 volumes and 16 chapters. Kenji Mizuta wrote the story and drew the illustrations.







Mobile game developer Cygames opened an official website for a TV anime titled Shingeki no Bahamut: Manaria Friends. It was originally scheduled for 2016 but has been postponed indefinitely. It is an adaptation of a popular event, Manaria Mahou Gakuin (Manaria Magic Academy), within the Shingeki no Bahamut social game .