Manga Creator YASUYUKI KUNIMOTO Has Recently Passed Away

It is no secret that the world of manga and its creators can be a taxing one. Yet through the hard work and determination, many of these creators has mangaed to put out some interesting and unique work in the medium. One such creator, Yasuyuki Kunimoto, was a man who created some interesting and successful properties during the late 80's and most of the 90's. On September 20th, it was announced that he had died of heart failure. Some of his works included, and themanga. The exciting thing about his works were that in 1995, his 10 Billion Men manga was adapted as a live action series while in 1987; hismanga recieved its own OVA.Sadly, right before his passing, Kunimoto was writing themanga formagazine. He had put the series on hiatus beforehand. Kunimoto was one of the earliest people to work in his craft and continued on until his passing at 65. With that his memory will always live on in his work. If any of Kunimoto's works was something that any one had read before, share your memories in the comments.