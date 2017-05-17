METAL GEAR SOLID 2's Voice Actor John Cygan Has Passed Away At 63
On Saturday, May 13, John Wasser of the Atlas Talent agency first broke the somber news to The Hollywood Reporter of John Cygan's passing. He was 63.
Well known actor and voice actor John Cygan of Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty passed away after his long battle with cancer.
He played some amazing roles in video games. His most notable roles were in Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty (Solidus Snake), Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (Canderous Ordo), Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords (Mandalore the Preserver), Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire (Dash Rendar), Grandia II (Melfice), and Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits (Droguza).
His voice acting skills were just the beginning too! He also had a great acting career as well. He played Lt. Paulie Pentangeli in ABC's The Commish and had other roles on The X-Files, Frasier, NYPD Blue, Modern Family, Judging Amy, and The Shield. That wasn't it either. . . he also voiced roles in Toy Story 3 (Twitch), and Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea.
One of his friends, Michael Chiklis (The Commish) had this to share via twitter.
