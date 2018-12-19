MINI TOJI Anime Series Previews Its Theme Song In New Promotional Video

Studio Gokumi's action fantasy anime series, Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko , has as spin-off series coming out titled Mini Toji and has revealed its second promotional video. Here is more information.

The official KADOKAWAanime YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.15 minute trailer for the upcoming comedy spinoff anime series Mini Toji. The video also previews the series' theme song"This Program is Made Possible by Young Government Workers" by the two voice actresses Kaede Hondo and Himika Akaneya.



Cast

Kaede Hondo as Kanami Etō

Saori Ōnishi as Hiyori Jūjō

Azumi Waki as Mai Yanase

Hina Kino as Sayaka Itomi

Risae Matsuda as Kaoru Mashiko

Eri Suzuki as Erin Kohagura

Himika Akaneya as Mihono Asakura

Kaori Ishihara as Chie Setouchi

Hiromi Igarashi as Kofuki Shichinosato

Akane Fujita as Kiyoka Musumi

Manami Numakura as Miruya Kitora

The series will launch a Blu-ray with 11 episodes shipping on May 24 and including the theme song CD. Mini Toji launches on January 5, 2019 and will air on Tokyo MX, BS11 and MBS. Yuu Nobuta is directing the series, Aoi Akashiro is under series composition, Hiromi Ogata performs character design and Project No.9 is the studio animating it.

The anime series this series is spinning off from aired from January 5, 2018 to June 22, 2018 and has 24 episodes. Funimation has the English license and Studio Gokumi animated it. The manga series that inspired this anime has been publishing since October 26, 2017 and is written and drawn by Sakae Saitou while Shounen Ace serializes it.

