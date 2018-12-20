MONSTER STRIKE THE MOVIE: BEYOND THE SKY Reveals Blu-ray Release Date

Studio Hibari's action fantasy game anime film, Monster Strike , has revealed the release date for both its Blu-ray and DVD. Here is more information on the package.

official anime-recorder website has shared the release date of the game anime film Monster Strike the Movie: Beyond the Sky's Blu-ray and DVD. The product will hit Japan on March 6, 2019, the Blu-ray has a price tag of 4,990 yen and the DVD is going for 3,990.



The Premium Edition of the product is going for 7,990 and includes as bonus content: official interviews with the cast, "After drama video", preview stage greeting and an event before opening. Android users only will get a code for the game that inspired this film for an in-game limited item. Thehas shared the release date of the game anime film Monster Strike the Movie: Beyond the Sky's Blu-ray and DVD. The product will hit Japan on March 6, 2019, the Blu-ray has a price tag of 4,990 yen and the DVD is going for 3,990.The Premium Edition of the product is going for 7,990 and includes as bonus content: official interviews with the cast, "After drama video", preview stage greeting and an event before opening. Android users only will get a code for the game that inspired this film for an in-game limited item.

Hiroshi Nishikor is directing the film, Ikami Takashi writes the screenplay, Yuichi Tanaka is under character design and the art director is Atsuko Akagi. Studios Orange and XFLAG are in charge of animating the project while Warner Bros. Movie distributes it.

The voice cast is the following: Masataka Kubota as Kanata, Hirose Alice as Sola, Yamadera Koichi as Senju, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Touya and Yuki Aki as Yuuna. XFLAG and Warner Bros. Pictures are producing the film. The anime series, Monster Strike, has finished airing with a total of 51 episodes, aired from October 2015 to December 2016. Studio Hibari animated the project and Ultra Super Pictures produced it.







13 years ago, suddenly one part of Tokyo broke off and began to float in the sky. Tokyo was separated into "Old Tokyo" as the part that was floating in the air, and "New Tokyo," the part that stayed on the ground. Communication and interaction between the two Tokyos was impossible, and years passed. One day, a young girl perceives that Old Tokyo will fall back down to the ground, and she sets out on the perilous path from from Old Tokyo to New Tokyo to save the citizens from the impending crisis.