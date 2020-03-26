MONSTER STRIKE: THE MOVIE LUCIFER - DAWN OF DESPAIR New Trailer Released
A brand new Monster Strike film is coming! This time Lucifer takes the fight to her companions. Hit the new trailer for the upcoming film.
Based on the fantasy hunting RPG, Monster Strike has been a successful anime series and has also had a successful movie. The newest film, Monster Strike: The Movie Lucifer - Dawn of Despair, has promised to be something more serious than what has come before,with betrayal and war on the horizon.
Recently, a brand new trailer for the film has been released that shows exactly what is coming with this new movie. The film's synopsis sets up Lucifer turning on her friends and battling them. This leaves her companions to wonder if putting trust in her was the smart thing to do or if there is a glimmer of hope that their friend will return. Make sure to check out the new trailer below!
Excited for the new film? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments! Monster Strike: The Movie Lucifer - Dawn of Despair, is set to release, in Japan, this June.
