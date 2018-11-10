MONSTER STRIKE THE MOVIE: SORA NO KANATA Anime Film Releases New Trailer

Studio Hibari's action fantasy game anime film, Monster Strike , has released a new promotional video where the new opening is revealed. Here is more information on the series and musical theme.

The official Warner Bros YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.22 minute promotional trailer for the upcoming fantasy anime film, Monster Strike the Movei: Sora no Kanata. The video focues on the performance of the new opening theme by Sora (one of the main characters in the film). The trailer is very laid back and has no action, it takes a different spin from the previous videos we have gotten.

Hiroshi Nishikor is directing the film, Ikami Takashi writes the screenplay, Yuichi Tanaka is under character design and the art director is Atsuko Akagi.

Studios Orange and XFLAG are in charge of animating the project while Warner Bros. Movie distributes it.

The voice cast is the following:

Masataka Kubota as Kanata,

Hirose Alice as Sola,

Yamadera Koichi as Senju,

Yoshimasa Hosoya as Touya and

Yuki Aki as Yuuna. XFLAG and Warner Bros. Pictures are producing the film.

The anime series, Monster Strike, has finished airing with a total of 51 episodes, aired from October 2015 to December 2016. Studio Hibari animated the project and Ultra Super Pictures produced it.