MR. OSOMATSU THE MOVIE Shares Promotional Video And New Main Visual

Studio Pierrot's upcoming comedy parody anime film, Mr. Osomatsu the Movie , has released a new promotional video and main visual. Here is more information on the film.

The official avex pictures YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1-minute promotional video for the upcoming comedy parody anime film Mr. Osomatsu the Movie. The video introduces characters, shows various action scenes, the struggles faced by the main characters and confirms the release date of March 15. The new main visual features many Osomatsus just standing together looking at the camera, some are using their uniform and others are wearing the signature one-color sweater.

Yoichi Fujita is directing, Shuu Matsubara is writing the script, Naoyuki Asano is under character design and Fujio Akatsuka is the original creator. The main voice cast is: Jun Fukuyama as Ichimatsu Matsuno, Yuuichi Nakamura as Karamatsu Matsuno, Daisuke Ono as Juushimatsu Matsuno, Hiroshi Kamiya as Choromatsu Matsuno, Takahiro Sakurai as Osomatsu Matsuno and Miyu Irino as Todomatsu Matsuno.

The anime film hasn't revealed any theme song yet. It has a March 15, 2019 release date and is produced by Shochiku. The film is inspired by the manga series of the same name wich ran from January 15, 2016 to January 2018 and has a total of 5 volumes. Shueisha published it in the You magazine.

