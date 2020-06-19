MUSHOKU TENSEI: JOBLESS REINCARNATION New Visual Revealed For Upcoming Anime

A new anime is coming next year titled Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation . To celebrate the new series, a stunning visual has been revealed! Hit the jump to see it and learn more about the new isekai!

The isekai anime genre is about to get a brand new addition. Based on the novel series of the same name, Rifujin na Magonote's Mushoku Tensei is coming to the small screen from Studio Bind!

Released in 2012, the novel series tells the story about a man in his mid-thirties who finds himself inspired to change his life. Just as he has this epiphany, he is struck by a truck and reincarnated as a young man in a fantasy world. Though he remembers everything from his past life, the man must begin as an infant and make his away to adulthood by making friends and redeeming himself in this deadly world.

The novel was such a success that a light novel and manga adaption was created in 2014. With both series being written by Mogonote, the consistency remained in the different storytelling styles. Now, after almost ten years in publication, a new anime, titled Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, is coming!

In a recent announcement, the anime revealed a brand new key visual, which features the series' main characters and also the casting announcements for the show! The four main characters of the series were announced to be Yumi Uchiyama as Rudeus Greyrat, Konomi Kohara as Roxy Migurdia, Ai Kayano as Sylphiette, and Ai Kakuma as Eris Boreas Greyrat. The series has also revealed when to expect the series to release!

With the new anime coming, fans can expect a lot of fantasy adventure and great characters. Make sure to check out the new visual below, and we would love to hear your thoughts on the series in the comments!

Just when an unemployed thirty-four-year-old otaku reaches a dead end in life and decides that it’s time to turn over a new leaf—he gets run over by a truck and dies! Shockingly, he finds himself reborn into an infant’s body in a strange new world of swords and magic. His new identity is Rudeus Grayrat, but he still retains the memories of his previous life. Follow Rudeus from infancy to adulthood, as he struggles to redeem himself in a wondrous yet dangerous world.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation premieres in Japan sometime next year!