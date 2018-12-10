Netflix Has Produced A New A.I.C.O. INCARNATION English Dub
The official A.I.C.O. Incarnation page in Netflix has listed the new staff and cast behind its English dub. The actors starring in the series are: Haruka Shiraishi, Yusuke Kobayashi and Makoto Furukawa. JRPictures over in Twitter has shared two pictures where a new cast is credited, giving confirmation that Netflix has redubbed the English version of the series.
Studio Bones' action sci-fi anime series, AICO Incarnation, has been given a new English dub by Netflix. Here is more information on the new dub and series.
According to ANN, Netflix did not comment on this situation, there is no official word on this change and we have no explanation. The site also states that the first dub for the series did not sit well with fans, that is possibly one reason Netflix decided to change the cast.
The series aired on March 2018 with a total of 12 episodes, its produced by: Bandai Visual, Lantis, Hakuhodo DY Music & Pictures and Yamasa. Kazuya Murata directed it, Jin Aketagawa was the sound director and both Akiko Waba and Daishiro Tanimura wrote the script.
Set in the near future in Japan, year 2035. A major incident was known as "Burst" which was caused by researching artificial life. A certain AI called "Matter" has eroded the Kurobe Gorge. Entering the research city, which has been called as humanity's last hope, has been prohibited by the government.
Two years later, Aiko Tachibana, a 15-year-old girl who lost her family from the incident, was told by a transfer student named Yuuya Kanzaki the truth that Aiko didn't know regarding a secret hidden within her body. The key to solve the mystery is said to be in the Primary Point, the center of Burst. When a boy and a girl, who bears the future of humanity, meet, what will be the new truth?
